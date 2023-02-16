Max Whitlock: Three-time Olympic champion feared failure after Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Three-time Olympic gymnastics champion Max Whitlock says a "complete reset" has made him feel like he is beginning his decorated career all over again.

Whitlock took 18 months off from the sport after retaining his pommel horse title at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

But, after dismissing thoughts of retirement, the 30-year-old returns to competition at the Scottish Championships in Perth this weekend.

"It's almost like I'm coming in and starting again," he told BBC Look East.

"I can't wait to get back out there and start competing. It feels amazing to be back in the gym, just training with everyone, being in that environment, it's just good to be back.

"[Returning] a long time after competing is always hard - I think the nerves are going to hit on that first competition back. It will be my first competition since Tokyo and it's a big thing."

Last year Whitlock told BBC Sport that mental health struggles were part of the reason behind his decision to take a hiatus, which meant he missed a home Commonwealth Games in 2022 - and he has since diagnosed that as a "fear of failure".

"I think actually it was a false sense of contentment, that I felt content with what I'd done and I'd stop there - and that's not the mindset I've had for the last 20 years in my sport," he added.

"So after managing to switch my mindset and just completely reset after a year off out of the gym, now I can come back in like a refreshed Max and go again.

"I needed that [break], though - it was a huge positive that I had that reset."

'Mindset I had was not sustainable'

Max Whitlock: Olympic champion felt like 'complete failure' after retirement thoughts

Should Whitlock achieve selection for the Olympics in Paris next year, he has the chance to make history by becoming the first gymnast to win gold on the same apparatus at four successive Games.

But he insists his enjoyment of the sport - rather than the prospect of more medals - has been the driving force behind his decision to return.

"As I was competing years and years ago, the mindset I had almost wasn't sustainable," said Whitlock, from Hemel Hempstead, and who trains at South Essex Gymnastics Club in Basildon.

"That's where it all crumbled and where it hit me, to a point where I thought I was done with the sport.

"But now I'm focusing more on the process rather than the outcome, trying to enjoy every minute of it - I'm excited for it and I'm giving myself more challenges that I can try to aim for."

However, for an athlete with such a sparkling resume - six Olympic medals, including three gold, three World titles, four European triumphs and four Commonwealth golds - the podium will always be the aim.

"To be honest, I never expect to win, I don't think you can in sport, the margins are always so small - but the competitive side hasn't stopped so I will give everything," Whitlock added.

"I had a big feeling during that time off about the year-and-a-half push [to the Olympics] and that I would regret it 10, 20 years down the line if I didn't do it."

'I still want to push the boat out'

Whitlock was awarded an OBE for services to gymnastics in 2022

Despite winning every major title in the sport, Whitlock says his desire to experiment and evolve is motivating his comeback.

"The first couple of competitions will be like settling back in - if mistakes happen, then mistakes happen, it's all part of the process and that's the mindset I'm having," he added.

"I'm still wanting to push the boat out - my routine on the pommel horse has got three changes and three new skills, which is a tough job to ask.

"But I didn't want to come back with the same stuff so I think it [the new repertoire] is exciting.

"I surprised myself when I came back in and I could pick up the skills like I did. I just need to keep pushing.

"A lot of people laugh about me being a veteran in the sport now but I'm OK with it. I'm still pushing the boundaries and challenging myself, so why would I stop if I'm doing that?"

After 18 months off, though, does Whitlock believe the same timeframe is long enough to get back into perfect shape for the Olympics next summer?

"One hundred per cent it's enough time," he said. "I think the changes I've made in my routines, I can hopefully perfect them in time for that.

"On this journey there's Europeans, World Championships, another Europeans the following year and then the Olympic Games - that's four majors.

"It's not loads of major championships, so I need to make sure that every single one counts - and hopefully I can be ready when the time comes."

Max Whitlock was speaking to BBC Look East's Tom Williams