Lauryn Carpenter began her career at Valleys Gymnastics Academy before switching to Llanelli Rhythmic Gymnastics Academy

Wales' Lauryn Carpenter has retired from competitive rhythmic gymnastics at the age of 17.

She represented Team Wales at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

A combination of factors, including injury and rhythmic gymnastics not featuring at the 2026 Games, played a part in her decision.

"Those couple of weeks I spent in Birmingham were something I would give anything to do all over again," Carpenter said.

"I was over the moon to first have been chosen and then so proud to be there to represent Team Wales.

"It was such a friendly and welcoming atmosphere and has given me an experience to remember for life.

"To compete in the Commonwealth Games had been a very big goal for me over the past few years, the drive it gave me to push myself harder in training almost every day.

"I always wanted to make myself better.

"I think my parents were more proud than I could ever be of myself, as they have watched me and supported me through the challenges of sport over the years. I am also pretty sure my sister was in tears halfway through my first performance at the Games.

"Looking back, I wish I could have the chance to do it all over again, with more confidence in myself, and a better run-up and avoiding any injury or illness so close to competing."

Carpenter competed alongside other Welsh rhythmic gymnasts Elizabeth Popova and gold medal winner Gemma Frizelle

She now plans to return to her studies, having put them on hold at the beginning of the year to fully focus on the build up to the Commonwealth Games, while also hopes to coach and inspire the next generation of Welsh rhythmic gymnasts.

Rhythmic head national coach Nia Evans said: "Lauryn is a very bright and hard-working gymnast, she was always asking questions to improve her knowledge and decision making, on and off the carpet.

"She had a goal to make the Commonwealth Games team and really pushed herself with an unwavering work ethic to achieve it.

"I was very proud to have Lauryn as part of the team and thought she did a great job.

"I really hope to keep Lauryn as part of our rhythmic community in coaching and judging roles as she still has much more to offer the sport."