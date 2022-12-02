Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Louise Christie is "gutted" she will not be able to build on her historic achievement in rhythmic gymnastics.

Christie, 22, finished second in the ribbon final at Birmingham 2022.

It has since been announced her sport will not feature in Victoria in 2026.

Christie said: "I am gutted that rhythmic gymnastics won't be in the next Commonwealth Games. It is really disappointing, especially after the results the home nations have had."

The performance by Christie was the best result a Scot had achieved in rhythmic gymnastics in the history of the Games and a first medal for almost three decades.

"It is a shame that the next generation coming through that have been inspired this summer, won't get the chance to experience a multi-sport event like the games," she added.

"I won't be able to defend the medal or even push for better which is disappointing but I feel very privileged that I got to be part of Team Scotland this Summer and have amazing memories to look back on."