Gymnastics

Comfort Yeates, 17, claimed gold in her debut World Championships

British teenager Comfort Yeates won gold in the women's tumbling at her debut Trampoline World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The 17-year-old qualified in first place and then continued to dominate in the final.

Yeates scored 25.700 in her opening pass before following up with a score of 24.400 in her second.

"It doesn't sound real to be world champion. It hasn't sunk in yet but it feels amazing," said Yeates.

"I had no expectations at all coming here and then all of this happened.

"It feels like a dream to come true."

There was more success for Britain as Kristof Willerton won silver in the men's tumbling final, while Bryony Page, Izzy Songhurst and Louise Brownsey also secured silver in the women's trampoline event.

Shanice Davidson also won bronze in the women's tumbling.