Page won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics and silver in Rio in 2016

Trampoline World Championships Location: Sofia, Bulgaria Dates: Wednesday, 16 November to Saturday, 19 November Coverage: Watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app

Great Britain's two-time Olympic trampolining medallist Bryony Page will begin her title defence at the Trampoline World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Wednesday.

Page, 31, is the current world and European champion.

She will compete in the individual final as well as the team and all-around team finals.

"I'm looking forward to competing in each event and seeing how I and we as a team can do," she said.

"This year, making all finals would be fantastic, it's a very big competition."

Following her bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Page won individual gold at the 2021 World Championships in Baku.

She will compete in the synchro event with her partner Izzy Songhurst, who she competed with for the first time at June's European Championships, where they won gold.

"I find synchro exciting. It's a partnership so you want to do well for the other person as well as yourself. You win together and you lose together," she said.

"Izzy is about 10 years younger than me. She's up-and-coming and is at the start of her career, so to see her progress and make massive improvements, it's great to jump alongside her."

A total of 300 athletes from 38 countries will compete in the events, which begin on Wednesday. The finals, which will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app, begin on Thursday.

There are 15 world titles up for grabs across the trampoline, double mini-trampoline and tumbling disciplines, as well as an all-around team final, which brings together gymnasts from every category in each of the top five teams.