Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Great Britain's Jessica Gadirova claimed floor gold on the final day of the Gymnastics World Championships.

The 18-year-old, who competed last, scored 14.2 to beat USA's Jordan Chiles on 13.833, with Jade Carey and Rebeca Andrade sharing bronze with 13.733.

It is Gadirova's third medal at the event in Liverpool after she won silver in the team event and bronze in the all-around competition.

She becomes just the fifth British world champion in history.

Two-time European floor champion Gadirova, whose twin sister finished seventh, said she had struggled with an injury coming into the floor final.

"I'm just so relieved it was worth it, I pushed through the pain and it was worth it," she told BBC Sport.

"I am so proud of myself to just keep fighting and try to focus on my own individual performance and I didn't listen to anyone else's scores."

Her success lifted the hosts' tally to a record-breaking six medals from the World Championships.

Earlier on Sunday, Britain's Giarnni Regini-Moran and Joe Fraser finished seventh and eighth respectively in the men's parallel bars final.