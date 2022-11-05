Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Rhys McClenaghan produced a score of 15.300 in his final routine

Rhys McClenaghan became Ireland's first gymnastics world champion as he won pommel horse gold in Liverpool.

McClenaghan, 23, adds to his gold from the Commonwealth Games and European Championships in 2018, and his World bronze from the following year.

The Newtownards gymnast scored 15.300 in his final routine, with 6.400 for difficulty and 8.900 for execution.

Ahmad Abu Al Soud was second for Jordan while Armenia's Harutyun Merdinyan claimed bronze.

More to follow.