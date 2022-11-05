Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Rhys McClenaghan became Ireland's first gymnastics world champion as he won pommel horse gold in Liverpool.

McClenaghan, 23, adds to his gold from the Commonwealth Games and European Championships in 2018, and his World bronze from the following year.

The Newtownards gymnast scored 15.300 in his final routine, with 6.400 for difficulty and 8.900 for execution.

Ahmad Abu Al Soud was second for Jordan while Armenia's Harutyun Merdinyan claimed bronze.

"It sounds great, it sounds so good," McClenaghan said when asked about how it felt to be called world champion.

"It's all been worthwhile. This sport I've dedicated my life to, it's been worthwhile for this day right here and this moment.

"So much work has went in by myself, by Luke [Carson, McClenaghan's coach] - it's been a long time coming in my eyes.

"I can't believe the day has finally come."

'A dream come true'

McClenaghan is already the most decorated Irish gymnast of all time despite being only being 23.

He won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games for Northern Ireland and became the first Irish gymnast to win European gold later that year in Stuttgart.

In 2019 he secured Ireland's first-ever medal at the World Championships when he claimed bronze and was awarded a BEM in the New Year's Honours for services to the sport.

He finished seventh at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and was second at the 2022 Commonwealths in Birmingham despite a disrupted build-up.

Less than two months prior to the start of the Games, McClenaghan's very involvement appeared over when the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) ruled that he and team-mates Eamon Montgomery and Ewan McAteer could not perform for NI as they compete for Ireland in international competition.

It was a decision roundly met with disdain and while the FIG did eventually submit and grant the trio special dispensation, it was not before a protracted stand-off.

Rhys McClenaghan produced a score of 15.300 in his final routine

McClenaghan added his main emotion is relief after his latest medal.

"I'm not even thinking about ten years' time. I'm not even thinking about tomorrow," he said.

"I am just thinking about this moment right here, the moment I became world champion.

"It's so weird saying it. It is just a dream come true.

"I'm so happy this competition is over now. It has been such a long year. It has been non-stop competitions and I have lived such a dedicated lifestyle in the lead-up to this moment.

"Now I can relax a bit. I have such relief going through my body and mind right now."