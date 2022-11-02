Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Great Britain's men won bronze after a thrilling team final at the Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool.

GB's artistic team were seventh with two apparatuses left to visit and fourth after the penultimate rotation.

A superb effort on the high bars in the final round propelled the hosts up to a medal position.

Joe Fraser, Giarnni Regini-Moran, Jake Jarman, James Hall and Courtney Tulloch finished behind China in first and Japan who took silver.

The team ended 10.629 points off China and 1.233 points ahead of fourth-placed Italy, who had been 1.200 points ahead of GB with one rotation to go.

The bronze also confirmed GB's spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The men's team, who qualified for the final in second place, were looking to repeat the heroics of the GB women's team who took silver in the team event on Tuesday.

After three rotations, GB sat in last place but were boosted by Fraser's score of 15.000 on the parallel bars.

And on the high bar, Fraser starred again, scoring 14.000 before four-time Commonwealth champion Jarman secured an unlikely bronze for the hosts with a score of 13.100 on the final visit.

It meant GB men finished with an artistic team medal for only the second time, having won silver in Glasgow in 2015.

Fraser told BBC Sport: "I made it very hard for us. I made a lot of errors on pommel and I was doing my best not to let it get to me.

"I makes me really emotional because I knew how hard everyone worked, and I almost thought I'd thrown it away.

"So to be able to pull it together and come away with the bronze, I could cry. We all made sure that we pulled it together on the apparatus when we needed to."