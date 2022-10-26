Gymnastics World Championships 2022: BBC coverage times, competition schedule & GB squad
|Gymnastics World Championships 2022
|Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Dates: 29 October-6 November
|Coverage: Live coverage from 1-6 November on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
The Gymnastics World Championships start in Liverpool on Saturday, and BBC Sport has live coverage of all the finals.
Following a successful summer at the Commonwealth Games and European Championships, Great Britain's men and women have high hopes for medals in both the individual and team competitions.
An unchanged women's team of Alice Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Jennifer Gadirova, Jessica Gadirova and Ondine Achampong will return to action after winning team silver at the recent European Championships in Munich.
The men's team of Joe Fraser, Giarnni Regini-Moran, Jake Jarman, James Hall and Courtney Tulloch will be going for an unprecedented treble as they seek a third team gold in the calendar year, having triumphed at both the Commonwealth Games and European Championships.
Qualifying takes place over the first three days with the finals - and live BBC coverage - beginning on Tuesday, 1 November.
The championships are the first opportunity for nations to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The top three highest-ranked teams in the team finals will automatically qualify a team of five gymnasts for the Games.
Coverage details
Tuesday, 1 November
Women' s team final
17:45-21:00 -BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport website & app
19:05-21:00 - BBC Three
Wednesday, 2 November
Men's team final
17:45-21:00 - BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport website & app
19:00-21:00 - BBC Two
Thursday, 3 November
Women's all-around final
18:10-21:00 -BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport website & app
19:05-21:00 - BBC Three
Friday, 4 November
Men's all-around final
17:45-21:00 - BBC Red Button/BBC Player/BBC Sport website & app
Saturday, 5 November
Apparatus finals: Women's - vault, uneven bars; Men's - floor, pommel horse, rings
13:15-17:45 - BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport website & app
14:05-17:45 - BBC Two
Sunday, 6 November
Apparatus finals: Women's - balance beam, floor; Men's - vault, parallel bars, horizontal bar
13:15-17:45, BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport website & app
13:15-16:35, BBC One
16:35-17:45, BBC Two
All times are GMT. Coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.