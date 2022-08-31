Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Tracy Whittaker-Smith has an MBE

British Gymnastics has appointed Tracy Whittaker-Smith as its new performance director to help implement reforms in the sport.

A 2022 independent investigation found physical and emotional abuse within gymnastics in Britain were "systemic".

The Whyte review also highlighted welfare had "not been at the centre of British Gymnastics' culture".

Whittaker-Smith will be in charge of leadership of the Olympic disciplines and two of four strategic priorities.

The two priorities under her responsibilities are reforming culture and the development of pathways in the women's elite programme, and modernising coaching in the high-performance pathway.

A second director is to be appointed too will share responsibilities with Whittaker-Smith. That position will look after the other two priorities, cultural change and welfare.

Whittaker-Smith, who will combine her new role with her position as head national coach of trampoline, said: "I am looking forward to bringing my extensive experience, values, ethics and strategy to this role.

"It is an exciting time to be working with British Gymnastics and I relish the opportunity to support athletes, coaches and support staff on the mission to Paris 2024, and to accelerate the journey of reform to bring even more positive impact across the gymnastics community."