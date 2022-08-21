Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Jake Jarman and Joe Fraser won individual apparatus golds as Great Britain's gymnasts claimed five medals on the final day of the European Championships in Munich.

Jarman, 20, became the first British gymnast to win a European title on the vault, as well as winning floor bronze.

He had not been scheduled to compete on the vault, but was a late swap for compatriot Giarnni Regini-Moran.

Fraser won his third gold medal of the Championships on the parallel bars.

Regini-Moran took bronze behind Fraser, while Courtney Tulloch took the same colour on the rings.

Great Britain finished top of the gymnastics medal table with five golds, three silvers and three bronzes in total - the nation's best ever artistic gymnastics European Championship medal haul.

It was only after Jarman had won his bronze medal that he was confirmed to be competing in a second apparatus final, after Regini-Moran chose to sit out the vault because of a sore ankle.

Jarman told BBC Sport: "My coach told me, 'There's a possibility you might have to do vault', so I literally had one or two goes on the vault out here and one or two in the back gym.

"It's the most the most last-minute thing that's ever happened to me."

Jarman went on to record an average score of 14.983 to tie for the top spot with Armenia's Artur Davtyan. Jarman was awarded gold based on achieving the highest individual score.

"I can't explain the feeling, being up on that podium gives me goosebumps," he added.

His latest medals capped an extraordinary few weeks for the rising star, after he won four golds at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and helped Britain to team gold in Munich on Saturday.

Earlier, he scored 14.433 on the floor to take bronze, with Israel's Artem Dolgopyat winning his second European title in the event with 14.966.

Fraser 'proud' of triple gold

Fraser already had team and all-around golds from the European Championships, and his third came on Sunday on the parallel bars - the event in which he won one of his three Commonwealth titles earlier in the month.

Like team-mate Jarman, he tied for top spot, scoring 15.333 points with Ukraine's Illia Kovtun, but Fraser took the gold on a higher execution score.

Regini-Moran scored 14.866 to earn the bronze. Their medals were the first parallel bars medals won by Britain at a European Championships.

"I'm really proud of myself, the team, they've really kept me going during these last couple of months," Fraser told BBC Sport.

"The Commonwealth Games and these Europeans, I'm walking away from both with three gold medals."

Tulloch, meanwhile, was the last to go in the rings final, with his score of 14.866 earning him a podium place by just one tenth. Greece's Eleftherios Petrounias won gold, while silver went to Turkey's Adem Asil.