European Championships Munich 2022: GB's Joe Fraser wins landmark all-around gold
Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics
Joe Fraser became the first British man to win a European all-around title with a superb performance in Munich.
Fraser, who has been hindered by ankle and appendix problems this year, began with a below-par floor routine.
However, the 23-year-old topped the pommel and parallel bars standings as he quickly got up to speed.
Requiring 13.266 on the high bar - his final apparatus - to take gold, Fraser soared through a high-risk routine to earn 13.700 and victory.
As his score was announced, Fraser was engulfed in the embraces of team-mates Courtney Tulloch, Giarnni Regini-Moran and Jake Jarman.
Fraser finished on a score of 85.565, ahead of Turkish pair Ahmet Onder and Adem Asil on 85.131 and 84.465 respectively.
"It is a dream come true," said Fraser.
"Me, my coach and my team have had a lot of obstacles along the way, so being here alone is an achievement in itself."
Fraser's victory follows continental near-misses and silver medals for compatriots Dan Keatings and Max Whitlock in 2009 and 2013 respectively.
Fraser was prevented from competing in the all-around at his hometown Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after fracturing his foot a fortnight before their start.
However, while team-mate Jarman took that title, Fraser contributed to team gold and took pommel and parallel bars titles.
More to follow.
