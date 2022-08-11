Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Great Britain's Alice Kinsella followed up her Commonwealth Games success by winning all-around silver on day one of The European Championships Munich 2022.

The 21-year-old won gold in the artistic team all-around and floor exercise at the Games in Birmingham.

She scored 54.132 on Thursday to finish second behind Italy's Asia D'Amato, who took gold with a score of 54.732.

It continues an impressive 12 months for Kinsella, who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

"It feels surreal," Kinsella said.

"Growing up it has always been a dream of mine to come away with a European all-around medal, and for me to be able to say that now I am just so proud of myself."