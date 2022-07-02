Bryony Page: British Olympic medallist wins trampolining World Cup gold in Switzerland
Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics
Great Britain's Bryony Page won gold at the Trampoline FIG World Cup in Arosa, Switzerland.
The 31-year-old won the individual women category with a score of 57.095 at the last of four World Cup rounds this season.
Japan's Hikaru Mori was second with New Zealand's Madaline Davidson taking bronze.
Last month, Page won two golds at the Trampoline European Championships in Rimini, Italy.
Page's success in the individual final in Italy meant the double Olympic medallist is now European and world champion.
She won world gold in Azerbaijan in November 2021.
