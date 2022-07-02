Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Page won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze in Tokyo last year

Great Britain's Bryony Page won gold at the Trampoline FIG World Cup in Arosa, Switzerland.

The 31-year-old won the individual women category with a score of 57.095 at the last of four World Cup rounds this season.

Japan's Hikaru Mori was second with New Zealand's Madaline Davidson taking bronze.

Last month, Page won two golds at the Trampoline European Championships in Rimini, Italy.

Page's success in the individual final in Italy meant the double Olympic medallist is now European and world champion.

She won world gold in Azerbaijan in November 2021.