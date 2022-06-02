Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Bryony Page won Olympic bronze in Tokyo last year, to add to her silver from Rio 2016

Great Britain won a bronze medal on day two of the Trampoline, Tumbling and DMT European Championships in Italy.

Zak Perzamanos, Rhys Northover, Andrew Stamp and Tyler Cole-Dyer came third in the men's team final behind winners France and Portugal.

Earlier, Stamp posted the top score in qualifying for the individual final.

Current world champion and two-time Olympic medallist Bryony Page was the women's top qualifier, with team-mate Isabelle Songhurst next best.

Britain won gold in both the junior boys and girls team events on the opening day.