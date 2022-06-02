Great Britain win men's European trampolining team bronze, Bryony Page tops individual qualifying
Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics
Great Britain won a bronze medal on day two of the Trampoline, Tumbling and DMT European Championships in Italy.
Zak Perzamanos, Rhys Northover, Andrew Stamp and Tyler Cole-Dyer came third in the men's team final behind winners France and Portugal.
Earlier, Stamp posted the top score in qualifying for the individual final.
Current world champion and two-time Olympic medallist Bryony Page was the women's top qualifier, with team-mate Isabelle Songhurst next best.
Britain won gold in both the junior boys and girls team events on the opening day.