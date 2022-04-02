Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

The latest stage of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup series is in Baku

Belfast's Eamon Montgomery has won a bronze medal in the floor final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup series in Baku.

The teenager, who began competing for Ireland at the start of this year, scored 14.066 in the final to win his first medal.

His team-mate Adam Steele finished in the sixth place on the floor.

Israel's Artem Dolgopyat won gold with a score of 14.700 while Artem Dolgopyat of Kazakhstan took silver with 14.300.

Newtownards gymnast Rhys McClenaghan competed on the pommel horse on Friday but had an unfortunate fall.