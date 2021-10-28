Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

The 2021 World Gymnastics Championships were held in Kitakyushu, Japan

The BBC has been announced as the host broadcaster for the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.

It will be one of the largest international sporting events ever held in the city.

The championships, which are a qualifying event for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, take place at the M&S Bank Arena from 29 October-6 November.

BBC director of sport Barbara Slater said the organisation was thrilled to have been chosen.

She added: "In a fantastic year of sport on the BBC, we are delighted to add another prestigious event that will connect a World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool to the widest possible audience."

Former world champion and Olympic bronze medallist Beth Tweddle hopes the competition will be a big opportunity for emerging stars of the sport to shine.

"Next year will be really special," she said. "Particularly as, for many, it will be the first time competing in front of a packed crowd since the pandemic began.

"There's so much young and exciting talent coming through the sport, and I can't wait to see both the established and new names going head-to-head in Liverpool next year."

The previous world championships were broadcast to a global audience of more than 664 million people.