Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Great Britain's Courtney Tulloch says his "future is bright" after finishing sixth in the vault final and eighth in the rings final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

Tulloch finished .500 of a point off the podium in the rings final.

"One day it's going to work out on rings and vault and I'll be on the podium for sure," the 26-year-old said.

GB's Joshua Nathan and Hayden Skinner also earned top-10 finishes in their first World Championship finals.

Nathan, 22, impressed on his debut, finishing ninth in the all-around final and sixth in the pommel horse final.

"The whole experience has been incredible," he said.

"I have learnt a lot and thoroughly enjoyed the experience and I believe that I have showcased some of my best gymnastics, which is exactly what I came here to do."

For 21-year-old Skinner, a score of 14.100 saw him finish in 8th place in the floor final after stepping out of the floor on his difficult opening tumble.

Skinner trains alongside three-time Olympic champion and multiple world medallist Max Whitlock at South Essex Gymnastics Club in Basildon.

Speaking about the experience of the final, Skinner said: "It was a bit crazy to be honest. I think it's the most nervous I've been for a competition. I never really get nervous to be honest, but I can take a lot away from this."

Meanwhile, in the women's all-around final, 16-year-old Ruby Stacey finished 15th and Georgia-Mae Fenton 17th.

"It's been so good because I came not expecting to make any finals, then to make the all-around final and move up a rank from qualifying, I'm just so excited," Stacey said.

Stacey and 20-year-old Fenton finished 16th and 17th respectively in qualifying, with the top 24 gymnasts progressing to the final.

Becky Downie - the 2019 world uneven bars silver medallist - narrowly missed out on qualification for the beam and uneven bars finals in her first competition since the death of her younger brother Josh in May.

Writing on Instagram external-link , the 29-year-old said: "I don't have the words myself and there is still so much I need to try and process about this year but I have absolutely no regrets fighting through it all and continuing to chase my dream."

British gymnasts who competed in Tokyo at the Olympics were not present at the World Championships.