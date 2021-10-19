Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Commonwealth champion Georgia-Mae Fenton scored 50.690 to reach the all-around final

Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Dates: 18-24 October Venue: Kitakyushu General Gymnasium, Japan Coverage: Watch the finals from 21 October live on BBC TV, iPlayer, the Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app. Full details.

Britain's Georgia-Mae Fenton and Ruby Stacey are through to the all-around final of the Artistic World Championships, but Becky Downie failed to advance in her events.

Stacey and Fenton finished 16th and 17th respectively with the top 24 gymnasts progressing.

Downie narrowly missed out on qualification for the beam and uneven bars finals on her competitive return.

"Being back on the world stage yesterday I felt at home," she said.

Writing on Instagram, external-link the 29-year-old added: "Performing how I did has filled me with confidence to keep trusting myself, my instincts and to use my experience to my advantage.

"I don't have the words myself and there is still so much I need to try and process about this year but I have absolutely no regrets fighting through it all and continuing to chase my dream."

The 2019 world uneven bars silver medallist was left out of the team for Tokyo 2020 by British Gymnastics, a month after the death of her younger brother Josh in May, who suffered a heart attack in cricket training.

Stacey, 16, competing at her first major championships, was awarded an overall score of 50.765 on the beam, floor, vault and uneven bars to reach the all-around final, while 20-year-old Commonwealth champion Fenton scored 50.690.

British gymnasts who competed in Tokyo are not present at the world championships.