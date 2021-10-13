Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Becky Downie was left out of Great Britain's team for the Tokyo Olympics

The Artistic Gymnastics World Championships take place in Kitakyushu, Japan from 18-24 October - and you can watch the finals live on the BBC.

The BBC's coverage on TV, iPlayer, the Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app starts on 21 October.

Olympic champion Max Whitlock and the British team that competed at the Tokyo Games are all resting.

But Becky Downie, the 2019 bars world silver medallist, will be eager to impress after missing out on Tokyo.

Downie, 29, will compete in Kitakyushu alongside Commonwealth champion Georgia-Mae Fenton and 16-year-old Ruby Stacey in the women's events.

The six-strong men's team features four-time European medallist Courtney Tulloch, 2016 Olympian Brinn Bevan, 2018 European floor champion Dom Cunningham and the current British all-around champion Joshua Nathan.

They are joined by major championship debutants Hayden Skinner and Joe Cemlyn-Jones.

World Championships do not usually take place in Olympic years but last year's event was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gymnasts will compete for all-around and individual apparatus titles but there is no team event this year.

Great Britain squad

Men: Brinn Bevan, Dom Cunningham, Courtney Tulloch, Joshua Nathan Hayden Skinner and Joe Cemlyn-Jones.

Women: Becky Downie, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Ruby Stacey

BBC coverage

All times are BST. Times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Thursday, 21 October

09:55-12:50 Women's all-around final - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

15:00-16:45 Highlights - BBC Two

Friday, 22 October

09:55-13:25 Men's all-around final - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

15:00-16:45 Highlights - BBC Two

Saturday, 23 October

08:05-12:40 Apparatus finals: Men's floor, women's vault, men's pommel horse, women's uneven bars and men's rings finals - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

Sunday, 24 October

08:20-12:50 Apparatus finals: Men's vault, women's beam, men's parallel bars, women's floor and men's high bar finals - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

16:00-18:00 Highlights - BBC Two

