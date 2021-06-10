Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Page (left) and Gallagher (right) have represented Great Britain regularly at world and European level

Olympic silver medallist Bryony Page and Laura Gallagher will represent Great Britain in trampolining at the Tokyo Games this summer.

Page, 30, became the first British woman to win an Olympic trampoline medal when she finished second in Rio in 2016.

Gallagher, who came sixth at the 2019 World Championships, will be making her first appearance at an Olympics.

"It feels quite surreal to have been selected," the 32-year-old said.

Page was fourth in the 2020-2021 World Cup rankings which secured her place at the Games.

Team GB chef de mission Mark England said: "The podium will be firmly in her sights for Tokyo."