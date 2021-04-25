Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

British teenager Jessica Gadirova capped a brilliant week at the European Gymnastics Championships with gold in the floor event in Basle, Switzerland.

The 16-year-old from Aylesbury had won all-around bronze and vault silver earlier in the week.

"To be on the top of the podium was just overwhelming. Today is just incredible," she said.

There was also bronze in the vault final for Giarnni Regini-Moran - his first senior major championship medal.

Gadirova was the last gymnast to compete in the floor final and knew a score above 13.900 would be enough for gold.

But she put in a magnificent performance, scoring 13.966, as Russia's Angelina Melinkova taking silver and bronze going to 30-year-old Italian veteran Vanessa Ferrari - whose first European medal was back in 2006, 18 months after Gadirova was born.

"Just to even get selected for the European Championships I was so happy and I was so proud to be here," added the Briton. "Then to make the finals and win the medals, I can't believe it.

"As this week has gone along I've got more and more comfortable and confident and today just feels incredible."

Gadirova has enjoyed a memorable week of competition

Regini-Moran was the first gymnast to compete in the men's vault final and set the standard for everyone with an average of 14.583. He held on to finish third while compatriot Courtney Tulloch was fifth.

"Going first up felt like a good thing. I could just get the job done and then it's just sitting, waiting and praying - thankfully I got the job done," he said.

"My heart was beating, my hands were sweating, sitting and watching the scores come in, then standing on the podium with the medal round my neck, I was still in shock.

"I've had a tough few years so to have this senior medal feels very special and long may it continue."

The other Briton in action on the final day, Amelie Morgan, was fourth in the beam final.