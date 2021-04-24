European Gymnastics: Jessica Gadirova and Amelie Morgan win medals for GB
Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics
British teenager Jessica Gadirova won her second medal in two days at the European Gymnastics Championship in Switzerland.
The 16-year-old added silver in the vault to the all-around bronze she won on Friday.
There was also bronze in the uneven bars for her team-mate Amelie Morgan.
Morgan, who was fourth in the all-around, was the first gymnast in the bars final and had an anxious wait before her medal was secured.
But her total of 14.100 was enough, with gold going to Russia's Angelina Melnikova (14.500) and compatriot Vladislava Urozova (14.333) taking silver
Gadirova had topped the vault qualification standings but in the final the three-time European champion Giuila Steingruber of Switzerland increased her difficulty at the last minute to take the title yet again with a score of 14.824 with Gadirova on 14.466.
