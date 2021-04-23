Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Gadirova will also compete in the vault and floor finals

Britain's Jessica Gadirova marked her major international debut with all-around bronze at the European Artistic Gymnastic Championships in Switzerland.

The Aylesbury-based 15-year-old leapfrogged team-mate Amelie Morgan in the final rotation in Basle.

Her vault score of 14.600 saw Gadirova post an overall score of 55.100 to claim third.

"I've worked really hard and It's just crazy to have a medal around my neck, unbelievable," said Gadirova.

"Importantly, I believe in myself more than I've ever had before, which has really helped."

Russian 15-year-old Viktoriia Listunova won gold on her senior debut with a score of 56.731 while her compatriot Angelina Melnikova took silver with 55.432, despite falling on both bars and beam.

In the men's all-around final, British pair Jake Jarman and Joshua Nathan finished 10th and 12th respectively as Russian Nikita Nagornyy retained his title.