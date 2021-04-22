Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

McClenaghan is one of Ireland's big medal hopes for this year's Olympics

Rhys McClenaghan has qualified in first place for the European Championship pommel horse final, but Olympic champion Max Whitlock is out.

Commonwealth champion McClenaghan scored 14.766 in Basel on what was his first competitive outing since October 2019.

England's Whitlock, the reigning Olympic and World pommel horse champion, fell off during qualifying.

McClenaghan is aiming for a second European gold in Saturday's final.

The Newtownards native, who was unveiling a new routine in Switzerland, won his first European title in 2018 and followed that up with bronze at the World Championships a year later.

McClenaghan, 21, is also expected to be one of Team Ireland's biggest medal contenders at this summer's Tokyo Olympics.