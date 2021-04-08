Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Simone Biles won five medals, including four golds, at the Rio 2016 Olympics

American four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles has hinted she may continue in gymnastics until the Paris 2024 Games.

The 24-year-old, the most successful gymnast in World Championship history with 25 medals, was due to retire after the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

But her French coaches want her to compete in an individual event in Paris - an idea she has not ruled out.

"Right now, my focus is the [Tokyo] Olympic Games," Biles said.

Speaking in a news conference, she added: "Afterwards, I'm not so sure because Cecile and Laurent [Landi] are from Paris and so they have kind of guilted me into at least being a specialist and coming back, but the main goal is the 2021 Olympics first."

Biles added she was "very confident" the Tokyo Games would go ahead this summer despite concerns around the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She said she had not yet received her Covid-19 vaccine but thinks it will be "really exciting" when the day comes.

"Once it's my time I would love to be vaccinated," she said. "I think it's good for athletes to become advocates for that so we can stay safe and healthy."