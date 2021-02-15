Simone Biles won four gold medals and a bronze at the Rio Olympics in 2016

Simone Biles says if she was a mother she would not allow her daughter to be part of USA Gymnastics following the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.

USA Gymnastics' ex-doctor Nassar was jailed for up to 300 years in 2018 for abusing more than 250 athletes, including Biles.

Biles has previously called for an independent investigation.

"It's far from over," Biles, 23, told CBS. "There's still a lot of questions that still need to be answered."

When asked on the 60 Minutes programme external-link if she had a daughter, would she allow her to join the programme, the four-time Olympic gold medallist said: "No. Because I don't feel comfortable enough, because they haven't taken accountability for their actions and what they've done.

"And they haven't ensured us that it's never going to happen again."

Biles, who has won 19 world titles, said she feels personally let down by USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee.

She added: "We bring them medals. We do our part. You can't do your part in return? It's just, like, it's sickening."

Asked what questions remain unanswered, she responded: "Just who knew what, when? You guys have failed so many athletes. And most of us underage. You guys don't think that's a bigger problem? Like, if that were me and I knew something I'd want it resolved immediately."

In January 2020, USA Gymnastics announced a plan to pay a $215m (£164m) settlement to the group of athletes abused by Nassar.

In a 2018 interview with the BBC, Biles said she was "relieved" after speaking out about Nassar after feeling "a lot of pressure" to keep the truth to herself for so long.

USA Gymnastics president and chief executive Li Li Leung told CBS they "recognize how deeply we have broken the trust of our athletes and community, and are working hard to build that trust back".

She continued: "Everything we do now is aimed at creating a safe, inclusive, and positive culture for everyone who participates in our sport."

US Olympic and Paralympic boss Sarah Hirshland wanted to "repeat" their apology "to all those who have been harmed and underscore our commitment to uncovering and addressing the organizational failures that contributed to an environment in which Nassar preyed on athletes".