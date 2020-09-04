A further two coaches have been suspended by British Gymnastics.

Helen Potter and Rory Weavers are coaches at Bristol Hawks Gymnastics Club, where they are also personal coaches to Olympian Claudia Fragapane.

BBC Sport understands the complaints made against the two coaches are not related to Fragapane.

Last month, a coach in Nottingham was also suspended while British Gymnastics' head national coach Amanda Reddin temporarily stepped aside.

It comes while an investigation into claims about her conduct takes place.

British Gymnastics confirmed the temporary suspensions of Weaver and Potter to BBC Sport and said: "Where a complaint meets a certain threshold, we will implement a temporary suspension.

"Suspension is a neutral, non-blame process, to protect both members to whom the suspended person may pose a risk and the suspended person who has had allegations made against them.

"This step does not prejudge the outcome of the complaints process but is a precautionary part of appropriate safeguarding practice."

In July, Fragapane said in a statement on Twitter external-link : "I've been lucky to have amazing personal coaches who make me feel brave, have a laugh in the gym, they are like my family. My coaches are always by my side and support me in everything I do."

Potter is the coaching team director for the Hawks' international performance team and has coached at World and European Championships, as well as Commonwealth Games.

Weavers was part of the Great Britain coaching team at the 2015 World Championships, in addition to the 2014 and 2017 European Championships. He was also a Team England coach at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

BBC Sport has contacted Potter and Weavers for a response to the announcement of their suspensions.

Potter previously told BBC Sport she denied allegations in relation to her conduct, saying: "The welfare and well-being of all of our gymnasts in our care is paramount, and both myself and the club follow, and at all times have followed, the British Gymnastics guidelines and policies on safe-guarding. I have worked as a coach for over 35 years and am proud to have an established reputation and unblemished record in this field."

On Weavers, she added: "Speaking on behalf of the club, Mr Weavers is an extremely talented and experienced coach, who has been coaching with us for over 10 years.

"He has, throughout his career, always treated gymnasts fairly and respectfully, following British Gymnastics best practices at all times, and he continues in his coaching to treat the welfare of the gymnasts as paramount."