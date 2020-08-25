British gymnasts are treated like 'pieces of meat' - Nile Wilson

The independent review into allegations of mistreatment within British Gymnastics has formally started.

The review, co-commissioned by UK Sport and Sport England, will be overseen by Anne Whyte QC and will be known as the Whyte Review.

Several gymnasts, including Olympians, have recently alleged there has been a culture of mistreatment in the sport.

The terms of reference external-link for the review have now been published and it will start with a call for evidence.

The independent review will assess whether:

Gymnasts' wellbeing and welfare is (and has been) at the centre of the culture of British Gymnastics, its registered clubs and member coaches and if not, why not

Safeguarding concerns and complaints have been dealt with appropriately in the sport of gymnastics and if not, why not

Gymnasts, or their parents, carers or guardians, have felt unable to raise complaints with appropriate authorities and if so, why

It will first investigate the period August 2008 to August 2020, including the "nature and volume of complaints received by British Gymnastics", the governing body's approach to resolving the complaints, and its culture and practices.

Mike Cave, the academy manager at Fulham FC, and former British Olympic diver Tonia Couch have been appointed as advisers.

British Gymnastics chief executive Jane Allen said earlier this month: "While our safeguarding systems, processes and staff performance have been audited, accredited and championed by leading experts in the field, we clearly must do more. The review will ensure that real lessons are learnt".

Sally Munday, the chief executive of UK Sport, said: "The appointment of Anne Whyte QC to lead this review, together with the publication of the terms of reference is a significant milestone in addressing the serious issues which have emerged from gymnastics in recent months.

"UK Sport will now wait for the review to be conducted and we'd encourage anyone who has information relevant to the terms of reference to contact the review.

"Once we receive the final report, we'll be working with our colleagues at Sport England and with British Gymnastics to ensure the necessary recommendations and reforms are implemented in order to protect participants at all levels of the sport moving forward."

Tim Hollingsworth, chief executive of Sport England, added: "This is a very important next step in helping us to understand the breadth and depth of the many serious issues that have been raised by those involved in gymnastics across Britain at all levels, as well as determining what needs to happen next to reform the sport."

Claire Johnson, NSPCC director of national services, said: "It is crucial that people feel comfortable to come forward with abuse or mistreatment allegations and have their voices heard in this inquiry to better safeguard gymnasts in the future.

"That is why we set up a dedicated helpline with the British Athletes Commission which offers people the chance to make a statement into the inquiry or to report abuse and discuss concerns.

"To get in contact with our independent and trained practitioners, either call 0800 056 0566 or email help@nspcc.org.uk."