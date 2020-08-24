Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Amy Tinkler was Great Britain's youngest medallist at Rio 2016

Olympic medallist Amy Tinkler says part of the formal complaint she made to British Gymnastics related to her "experiences" with head coach Amanda Reddin.

On Monday, two gymnasts - including Rio 2016 Olympian Ruby Harrold - made allegations of mistreatment by Reddin.

The claims included accusations of physical mistreatment and that Reddin presided over a "culture of fear" at the Team GB camps in Lilleshall.

Tinkler filed a complaint in December.

"I can confirm that part of the complaint I submitted in December 2019 related to my experiences with Amanda Reddin and the national performance coaching set-up at British Gymnastics between 2016-2019," she said in a statement on social media. external-link

Tinkler has previously said that the experiences she outlined in the complaint "were the reason for my retirement in January, not a physical injury as was suggested by some at the time".

On Monday, in a statement to ITV, Reddin said: "I completely refute the historical claim, and the investigation by British Gymnastics did not uphold the complaint.

"I completely refute these claims. It is wrong that my reputation within the sport that I love is now subject to a trial by media rather than through the proper processes.

"I would welcome the allegations be submitted to the independent review into alleged abuse in gymnastics to ensure the integrity of the process is protected for both athletes and coaches."

These are the latest in a catalogue of allegations in recent weeks of a culture of mistreatment in the sport.

Last month, British Gymnastics announced an independent review would be launched, and chief executive Jane Allen said earlier this month that the organisation had "fallen short" in protecting its members.

In July, Tinkler said she was "heartbroken" at the time it had taken British Gymnastics to responded to her complaint.

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old, who won floor bronze at Rio 2016, said that she had since been "emailed, informing me that my complaints have been dealt with and the matter closed. No explanation was given".

She added: "The way I received this information made me sick. It reinforced mine and every gymnast's fear, which is that their complaints aren't dealt with fairly and independently."

Tinkler said that gymnasts "suffer in silence" because "we know that to speak up is a pointless, career-ending task".

She said she plans to complain to the independent review.

Tinkler was Great Britain's youngest medallist at Rio 2016, when she won bronze aged 16, and also won one world medal, three European medals and 10 British titles during her career.