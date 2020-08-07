Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Allen was appointed in 2010, after filling the same role at Gymnastics Australia for 13 years

British Gymnastics chief executive Jane Allen has temporarily stood down from her role with UK Sport while an investigation into mistreatment allegations in gymnastics is conducted.

Allen worked on the funding body's major events panel.

She has also left her post on the board of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

UK Sport said her decision was to "remove any suggestion of conflicts of interest" while the review of gymnastics culture took place.

UK Sport and Sport England are working together on an investigation after several top-level British gymnasts told of abuse in the sport.

Becky and Ellie Downie , Amy Tinckler and other elite-level British gymnasts have spoken out.

British Gymnastics stepped back from the review last month to "remove any doubt" over the "integrity or independence" of the process.

Allen has said that any mistreatment of gymnasts is "completely inexcusable" and that she is "appalled and ashamed" by accounts of coaches overseeing abusive culture.