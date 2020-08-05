Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

A British gymnastics coach has been suspended.

Claire Barbieri (nee Starkey) is the director of Robin Hood Gymnastics Club in Nottingham and a national technical advisor for Scottish Gymnastics.

She was formerly the director of coaching at Notts Gymnastics Academy.

Former England gymnast Nicole Pavier, who in July told BBC Sport of her experiences within the sport, was previously coached by Barbieri.

British Gymnastics confirmed Barbieri's suspension to BBC Sport, while Scottish Gymnastics said they were aware of her suspension.

British Gymnastics said: "Suspension is a 'non' blame process to protect both members to whom the suspended person may pose a risk and the suspended person who has had allegations made against them, imposed where judged necessary while we or the police or children's services investigate a complaint.

"A suspended person cannot take part in any British Gymnastics regulated activity (including coaching, judging, taking part as a gymnast etc) but remains a member of British Gymnastics."

Pavier said she was weighed every day during her gymnastics career and said Barbieri would "discuss people's weights in front of the whole group" and display their weights on a whiteboard.

In response to Pavier's allegations, Barbieri told BBC Sport last month she has "never, to date, ever had any formal complaint raised against me by a gymnast".

"I acknowledge that the regime for training elite gymnasts can at times be a tough one," she said in a statement. "However, throughout my career I have followed British Gymnastics best practice and I continue to treat the welfare of the gymnasts I coach as my top priority."

She added: "In line with standard practice at the time, the club had a system of weighing and measuring the elite gymnasts daily. Following advice from the GB medical team this was reduced to twice a week.

"I am fully aware of the risks of eating disorders amongst gymnasts and ensured that professional advice was obtained and followed where potential issues had been flagged.

"Although a whiteboard was used initially, I acknowledged some gymnasts' concerns with this and changed the practice - introducing a system where the gymnasts had more privacy and kept their own records."

BBC Sport has contacted Claire Barbieri for further comment.