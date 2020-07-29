Munday 'upset' by 'disturbing' gymnastics allegations

UK Sport chief executive Sally Munday has vowed to "root out" people "not doing the right thing" in gymnastics after a series of "disturbing allegations".

Several British gymnasts have come forward detailing their experiences of abuse in recent weeks.

"Like most people who've listened to those allegations, it upsets me," Munday told BBC Sport.

"All of us in British sport have a role and responsibility.

"We must make sure those who behave like that are not welcome."

The British Athletes Commission and NSPCC have joined forces to launch a helpline to support athletes and Munday says her own organisation have began an investigation in partnership with Sport England.

It comes after British Gymnastics stepped aside from its own review to "remove any doubt" over the "integrity or independence" of the process.

"I think we need to let that investigation run its course, we need to understand the facts," Munday added.

"I think where things have not been done right we need to make sure we put them right."

Asked if she still has confidence in British Gymnastics, Munday said: "We work closely with British Gymnastics and all our work with them over the last few years has given us confidence they want to take allegations seriously.

"[They have] done the right thing in stepping away from the investigation and allowing us to do it.

"I truly believe that the vast majority of people who work in elite sports and the vast majority of our sports are doing the right thing by athletes, I think they care deeply about giving our athletes best possible chance."

She said she did not believe there was a "medals at any cost" culture in sport in the UK.

However, she said: "I struggle with the notion that a system has created those behaviours. Like in everyday life, there are people who don't behave to the standards that I, you, others would want to see.

"Sport gets its share of those people who come into our world, what we need to do collectively moving forward is root those people out and because the vast majority of sports and people have good intent, I think we can do that."

'A sporting system diverse enough to reflect society'

The topic of diversity in sport has been prevalent in recent weeks with Premier League footballers and international cricketers among those showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

While many athletes come from BAME backgrounds, Munday says the level of diversity in sporting board rooms is "nowhere near where it needs to be".

"The level of diversity across boards in sport needs to be improved and, there is no hiding from that, but we are committed to ensure we have a sporting system at all levels that reflects society." she said.

"I truly believe organisations make better decisions when there is diversity of thought.

"I believe we have got really good diversity in some areas. We have seen a huge step forwards in terms of women on a lot of our elite organisation boards.

"But we have a long way to go and we are determined to get there."