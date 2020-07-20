Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

The helpline will be staffed by trained NSPCC counsellors

The British Athletes Commission and NSPCC have joined forces to launch a helpline to support athletes amid ongoing allegations of abuse within British gymnastics.

The free helpline will be confidential and staffed by independent counsellors.

Several gymnasts have come forward detailing their experiences of mistreatment in recent weeks.

NSPCC chief executive Peter Wanless said the allegations were "extremely disturbing".

"It is absolutely vital that anyone who has suffered abuse has the opportunity to speak out and get the help they need," he said.

The helpline, as reported by BBC Sport last week, is available to anyone involved in gymnastics who has safeguarding concerns.

It will also allow athletes the opportunity to contribute to the independent review into the sport, which is being co-commissioned by UK Sport and Sport England.

Sam Little, the BAC's head of athlete support, said: "Anyone who has experienced or is experiencing abuse in gymnastics, or who has concerns about the welfare of any gymnast, should call this NSPCC helpline - by doing so, you are helping make sport a safer, more welcoming place for the athletes of tomorrow."

The helpline is available from 8pm-10pm on weekdays and 9am-6pm on weekends, and can be contacted on 0800 056 0566.