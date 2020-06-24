Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

People have been using gymnastics equipment outdoors during lockdown

The government should reopen indoor sports facilities to help UK mental and physical health, British Gymnastics chief executive Jane Allen says.

Allen is one of several sports leaders disappointed after the government overlooked indoor facilities in the latest lockdown easing measures.

Pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers can open from 4 July.

"My message to government is: it's important for them to bring us back and let us do our job," Allen said.

"I really think for the mental health of the young children and their physical activity, it's something that would be so important to the government.

"They need us back. A lot of our clubs are the hubs of the community."

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden tweeted that mid-July was the new target for re-opening indoor sports facilities.

But Allen said she had not been given a "clear date" for return, adding: "We saw the tweet by the minister but we haven't heard anything officially."

The re-opening of gym halls would provide a much-needed financial boost to gymnastics clubs around the country.

British Gymnastics has made available around £290,000 to help clubs prepare for a safe return to gymnastics, as well as to assist individual gymnasts who have been affected by Covid-19.