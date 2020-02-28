Nia Dennis wows everyone with amazing Beyonce gymnastics routine
-
- From the section Gymnastics
Will somebody hurry up and crown Nia Dennis the queen of gymnastics, already?
Because, wow.
The 21-year-old University of California gymnast blew everybody away with an outstanding routine on Sunday - also her birthday.
Close to perfect marks, she scored an impressive 9.975 for the routine which she performed to a medley of classic Beyonce tunes.
And if you've not seen this, you really must:
That hand-crown at the end!
In the past few days, the video has gone viral, with more than a million views on Twitter alone.
But many people in the comments started pointed out there was something wrong.
...she didn't get a 10.
It's a definite 10 from us.
Nia isn't the first UCLA gymnast to take over the internet, you might remember Katelyn Ohashi - who also made gymnastics look 'easy'.
In January, last year, she went super-viral after a video of her "perfect 10" floor routine was posted online by the college - it has since been viewed more than 90 million times.
Ohashi has now retired from gymnastics but we are looking forward to what the future has in store for Dennis.