Amy Tinkler: Olympic bronze medallist retires from gymnastics

Amy Tinkler (left) was the youngest Team GB medallist at the 2016 Olympics in Rio

Britain's Olympic bronze medallist Amy Tinkler has retired from gymnastics aged 20.

Tinkler was Team GB's youngest medallist at Rio 2016 when she won bronze, aged 16, in the floor exercise.

She is Britain's second most female successful gymnast with one Olympic and one world medal, as well as three European medals and 10 British titles.

"Thank you to the gymnastics community, you've been my whole life and this is not goodbye," Tinkler wrote on Twitter.

Tinkler withdrew from the Commonwealth Games in 2018 and subsequently missed the European Championships in 2019 after having a third ankle surgery.

She also won eight English titles and four Youth Olympic medals in her career.

"When one door closes, another one opens. In the short term, I'm excited to try new opportunities."