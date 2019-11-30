Trampoline World Championships: Laura Gallagher secures GB place at Tokyo 2020

Laura Gallagher
Laura Gallagher will compete in Sunday's Trampoline World Championship final
Trampoline, Tumbling and DMT World Championships, Tokyo
Venue: Ariake Gymnastics Centre Date: 28 Nov- 1 Dec
Coverage: Live coverage on Red Button, iPlayer & BBC Sport Website
Full schedule and results (external site)

Laura Gallagher has secured Britain a quota place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by reaching the final of the Trampoline World Championships.

In tumbling, Shanice Davidson retained her world silver medal, while Megan Kealy won bronze.

Gallagher finished third in her semi-final with a score of 55.350 to reach Sunday's final in Tokyo.

"My thoughts weren't on Olympic qualifying," said Gallagher. "It really hasn't all sunk in yet."

Olympic silver medallist Bryony Page missed out on the final as she finished in 15th. She is well placed in the World Cup Series, which is another qualifying route to Tokyo 2020 and a chance to ensure two female gymnasts compete in trampolining for Team GB next summer.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you