GB win double gold at Trampoline, Tumbling and DMT World Championships

Media playback is not supported on this device GB women win team gold at World Tumbling Championships

Trampoline, Tumbling and DMT World Championships, Tokyo Venue: Ariake Gymnastics Centre Date: 28 Nov- 1 Dec Coverage: Live coverage on Red Button, iPlayer & BBC Sport Website Full schedule and results (external site)

Great Britain women's and men's teams have won tumbling gold at the Trampoline, Tumbling and DMT World Championships in Tokyo.

Shanice Davidson put the women's team comfortably in the lead before Aimee Antonius and a top score from Megan Kealy made sure of the gold.

GB gymnasts Kristof Willerton, Elliott Browne and Jaydon Paddock pipped Russia to the men's title by 0.7 points.

Two British women's teams also won silver in two further events in Japan.

Kim Beattie, Ruth Shevelan and Kirsty Way were narrowly beaten to gold by the USA in the double mini trampoline event, while the trampoline trio of Laura Gallagher, Isabelle Songhurst and Olympic silver medallist Bryony Page finished behind hosts Japan.

Meanwhile, the Great Britain men's team finished fifth in the double mini trampoline final.

The championships are taking place at the gymnastics venue for Tokyo 2020, and while trampolining is an Olympic discipline, tumbling is not.