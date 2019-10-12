Ireland's McClenaghan wins World Championship bronze
Rhys McClenaghan claimed Ireland's first World Gymnastics Championship medal by finishing third in Saturday's pommel horse event in Stuttgart.
The 20-year-old from Newtownards in Co Down finished just 0.1 of a point behind Britain's Max Whitlock who won the title for a third time.
Whitlock had a winning margin of 0.067 points over the silver medallist Lee Chih-Kai of Taiwan.
McClenaghan is the reigning European and Commonwealth champion.