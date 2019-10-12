Ireland's McClenaghan wins World Championship bronze

Rhys McClenaghan
McClenaghan's pommel routine earned a score of 15.4

Rhys McClenaghan claimed Ireland's first World Gymnastics Championship medal by finishing third in Saturday's pommel horse event in Stuttgart.

The 20-year-old from Newtownards in Co Down finished just 0.1 of a point behind Britain's Max Whitlock who won the title for a third time.

Whitlock had a winning margin of 0.067 points over the silver medallist Lee Chih-Kai of Taiwan.

McClenaghan is the reigning European and Commonwealth champion.

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you