Max Whitlock: Briton wins third World Championships title on pommel

Whitlock matched his feats of 2015 and 2017 with his third world gold

Max Whitlock regained his world title with victory in the pommel final at the World Gymnastics Championships.

Having come second in Doha last year, Britain's Whitlock matched his feats of 2015 and 2017 with his third world gold.

The 26-year-old produced an excellent routine that was just enough to beat Lee Chih-kai of Chinese Taipei.

Rhys McClenaghan became the first ever Irish gymnast to win a world medal by claiming bronze.

"This time I'm speechless," said Whitlock. "I'm so emotional because this one meant so much.

"That was a really tough pommel final. I was second up and I had the opportunity to watch. The standard from every gymnast, the margins are tiny."