World Gymnastics Championships: Rhys McClenaghan qualifies for Olympics
Venue: Stuttgart, Germany Dates: 4-13 October

Rhys McClenaghan is through to the pommel horse final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart.
The County Down gymnast's mark of 15.200 has also earned him a place at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
After two days of qualifying, the 20-year-old's score was only bettered by Great Britain's Olympic champion Max Whitlock who set the top score of 15.266.
McClenaghan becomes the first Irish gymnast to reach a world final.
Both himself and Whitlock, who is a two-time world champion, were well ahead of the other seven qualifiers in advancing to Saturday's final.
There were three Olympic places available for gymnasts who reached the final but were from a country not already qualified for Tokyo in the team competition.
In the end only two of those spots were claimed by McClenaghan (Ireland) and Cyril Tommasone from France.
McClenaghan's personal best score was set in the World Challenge Cup event in Slovenia in June of 15.450.
In 2018, the Newtownards gymnast won the Commonwealth Games title with 15.00 and the European title with a score of 15.300.
However a shoulder injury, which put him out of action for six months, scuppered any chance of a World Championship title last year.
Last year's world title was won by China's Xiao Ruoteng in Doha with a score of 15.166.
