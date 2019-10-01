Simone Biles: American gymnast does not see herself as a 'superstar'

Biles is planning to show two new skills at the World Gymnastics Championships

Gymnastics World Championships Venue: Stuttgart, Germany Dates: 4-13 October

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles says she does not see herself as a "superstar" as she prepares for the World Gymnastics Championships.

The 22-year-old American has won 20 World Championship medals - 14 of which are gold - to add to the four Olympic titles she secured at Rio 2016.

"I feel like if I were to label myself as a superstar it would bring more expectations on me," said Biles.

"I would feel more pressure in the limelight."

She added: "I'm still a human being before I'm 'Simone Biles the superstar'."

Biles is in Stuttgart for the World Championships, which run from 4-13 October. The 10-day event in Germany is a key qualification event for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Asked about potentially replacing former swimmer Michael Phelps and ex-sprinter Usain Bolt as the Olympics' highest-profile athlete, Biles said: "I never really feel like I'm a big name because everybody puts that on me.

"I don't put it on myself so I don't really pay attention. Every year I just try to get better than the year before."

In August, during her floor routine at the US Championships, Biles became the first woman to attempt - and land - a triple twisting, double back manoeuvre.

Looking ahead to the World Championships she said: "I have two new skills that I'll be doing - one on beam and one on floor.

"We're deciding which competitions to do it in. I'm really excited to do them and hopefully get them named after me at this competition."