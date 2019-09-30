World Gymnastics Championships: Watch live on the BBC

GB's Max Whitlock took silver in the pommel horse at last year's World Championships in Doha

Gymnastics World Championships Venue: Stuttgart, Germany Dates: 4-13 October Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app from 8 October.

The 49th World Gymnastics Championships are taking place in Stuttgart, Germany, from 4-13 October and the BBC will be showing the finals live on television and online.

The 10-day event will act as a key qualification event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The top nine placed nations after qualifying (excluding those countries that finished in the top three at the 2018 World Championships) will book their team places in Tokyo.

It is expected 93 nations will be represented in Germany.

Max Whitlock won Great Britain's sole medal with a silver on the pommel horse in the 2018 Championships and the 26-year-old will form part of an experienced squad travelling to Germany.

It could be a record-breaking Championships for American superstar Simone Biles as she tries to break Vitaly Scherbo's record of 23 world medals.

You can follow all the action from the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle across BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TVs and the BBC iPlayer, as well as the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Great Britain squad

Women's team: Ellie Downie, Becky Downie, Taeja James, Alice Kinsella & Georgia-Mae Fenton

Men's team: Joe Fraser, Dom Cunningham, James Hall, Max Whitlock & Giarnni Regini-Morgan

BBC coverage times

Times are BST and subject to late changes.

Tuesday, 8 October

Women's team final

13:30-16:15 - live coverage - BBC Two

Wednesday, 9 October

Men's team final

13:30-16:15 - live coverage - BBC Two

Thursday, 10 October

Women's all-around final

14:45-18:00 - live coverage - BBC Two

Friday, 11 October

Men's all-around final

14:45-18:00 - live coverage - BBC Two

17:55-18:30 - live coverage - BBC Red Button

14:45-18:30 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online

Saturday, 12 October

Day one of apparatus finals - men's floor, pommel horse and rings. Women's vault and uneven bars

14:45-16:30 - live coverage - BBC One

16:30-19:00 - live coverage - BBC Two

14:45-19:00 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online

Sunday, 13 October

Day two of apparatus finals - men's vault, parallel bars and high bar. Women's beam and floor

11:30-16:00 - live coverage - BBC Two

