Simone Biles wins record-equalling sixth US Gymnastics Championships title

Simone Biles
Simone Biles has now won the US all-around title six times

American Simone Biles became the first woman in almost 70 years to win a sixth all-around title at the US Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City.

The 22-year-old, a four-time Olympic gold medallist, scored 118.5, with 16-year-old Sunisa Lee second on 113.5.

The win moves her level with Clara Schroth Lomady, who won her sixth US all-around title in 1952.

Biles became the first woman to attempt and land a triple-twisting, double back manoeuvre during her floor routine.

"It wasn't as good as in training," said Biles, who scored 29.45 for her floor routine.

"I'm just happy that I landed it because I feel like after night one my confidence got shot down. So I was really worried about it going into today, that's all I could worry about. So I was really happy."

Biles missed the championships in 2017 but has now won the US all-around title six times in seven years.

She has now won 20 straight all-around events in which she has competed, a run dating back to 2013.

