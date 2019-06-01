Rhys McClenaghan: Irish gymnast claims gold at World Challenge Cup in Slovenia

From the section

Shoulder surgery meant McClenaghan was unable to defend his European title in April

Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan produced a score of 15.450 to take gold on the pommel horse at the World Challenge Cup in Slovenia.

The 2018 European and Commonwealth champion finished comfortable ahead of Ilyas Azizov who scored 13,950 to finish second.

Great Britain's Jamie Lewis finished fourth with compatriot Adam Tobin in sixth.

McClenaghan returned to action in May having recovered from shoulder surgery.

The Newtownards native April's European Championships having undergone surgery in November.

His victory in Slovenia marks a return to top form for the 19-year-old, who won silver in China last month.