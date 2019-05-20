McClenaghan wins silver at World Challenge Cup in China

Rhys McClenaghan stunned Max Whitlock to secure gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Rhys McClenaghan has won a silver medal in the pommel horse final at the FIG World Challenge Cup in China.

The 2018 Commonwealth gold medallist from Newtownards secured second place with a score of 14.600.

It is the first time the Northern Irish gymnast has competed since undergoing shoulder surgery in November which forced him to miss the European Championships in April.

McClenaghan won pommel horse gold at the European Championships in 2018.

The county Down man's performance in China was his first competitive outing since the World Championships in Doha last October, when his shoulder troubles led to him missing out on securing a place in the pommel horse final.

Speaking after winning his silver medal in China, McClenaghan said he was "so happy to be out doing my thing".

"This is a great opportunity to thank everybody who helped me recover from my shoulder surgery and get me back to medal winning form! Also thank you all for the support," said the Ireland team member on Twitter.