European Gymnastics Championships: Alice Kinsella wins balance beam gold

GB's Kinsella wins European beam gold

Great Britain's Alice Kinsella has won balance beam gold at the European Championships in Poland.

The 18-year-old scored 13.566 to beat the new European all-around champion Melanie dos Santos by 0.1 marks in Szczecin.

It is Kinsella's second beam success, after Commonwealth Games gold in 2018.

Great Britain now have four medals at the event after Max Whitlock's pommel gold and Ellie Downie's all-around silver and vault bronze.